The Social House opens in Canal Park, plans for booming business year-round

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Canal Park is an entertainment hub for many in Duluth with lots of attractions and restaurants.

Now, people will have a new option for dining: The Social House.

Matt “Bert” Berthiaume is the owner.

The Canal Park location is their second after the original opened in Hermantown in 2019.

The building was previously home to Famous Dave’s, which closed down and moved out last fall.

Berthiaume said when he got the call the space was available, he couldn’t be more excited.

“I grew up here, so the idea of having a restaurant in Canal Park isn’t something I actually thought was possible,” Berthiaume said. “To be honest, maybe every 20 to 30 years, you get an opportunity to have a restaurant down here.”

The Canal Park Business Association said The Social House is an excellent addition to the area.

“We’re always excited when a new business is opening here, especially when it’s a locally owned and operated one and that covers a meal-time we didn’t have covered down here in Canal Park,” Canal Park Business Association President Tony Bronson said.

When Famous Dave’s moved out, they cited one reason: the challenges that come when the summer tourist season ends and winter slows business down.

“We want to become weatherproof. We’d love it if people could see Canal Park as a place to come to no matter what the weather,” Bronson said.

To combat the winter business blues, The Social House said they plan to work with Canal Park hotels to offer a breakfast voucher to push people to the restaurant.

Owner Berthiaume said being a breakfast spot is also something he thinks will help all Canal Park businesses in the winter.

“I think the business crowd downtown have been yearning for a breakfast spot, so I think we’ll fill that void for this area here. So we’ll see how it goes, but I anticipate we should be okay,” Berthiaume said.

The Social House Canal Park officially opened Monday after having a soft open over the weekend.

Northern News Now asked Bronson if he hopes to see more help from the city to support businesses when tourism slows down.

He said he felt Visit Duluth is doing a good job at bringing people to town in winter.

