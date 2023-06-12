My 95.7 awards Taylor Swift tickets to medallion hunt winners

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Some fearless Taylor Swift fans got a chance to win some red-hot tickets Monday afternoon for the singer’s sold-out Eras Tour, which is making a stop in Minneapolis next weekend.

Back in November, Ticketmaster got a bad reputation after millions of fans attempted to get tickets.

At Miller Hill Mall Monday, 50 lucky Swifties partied like it was 1989 and got the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show thanks to local radio station My 95.7.

The medallion was hidden in the mall.

It was found by neighbors Kelly Erickson and Katie Kehtel.

”I was in total shock, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this just happened.’ I didn’t expect to win. We went into this with ‘Let’s go play the game, we probably won’t win, but we’re going to be okay with disappointment.’ Well, we won, and it felt really good,” said Erickson.

“I’ve never been before, and I’m really excited,” Kehtel said.

They found the medallion hidden in a brochure rack in the mall.

They will surely be singing ‘Speak Now’ and dancing until midnight when Swift performs at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 23 and June 24.

