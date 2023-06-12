Minnesota DNR conservation officer recognized for lifesaving efforts

CO Sean Williams
CO Sean Williams(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A conservation officer (CO) who saved the life of a man in February is being recognized.

Minnesota DNR CO Sean Williams, who is stationed in Ely, saved the life of a man who was snowshoeing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) and was unable to get out.

Williams and a member of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad followed the man’s snowshoe tracks for three miles into the BWCAW.

They then followed the tracks into a thickly wooded bog area.

It is stated when they found the man, he was stuck past his knees in a deadfall tree and was unable to free himself.

The man did not have the proper equipment or attire to spend an unexpected night in the BWCAW.

It is likely if he wasn’t found he would not have made it through the night.

Rescuers were able to transport him to safety as it was getting dark and the temperatures dropped.

“Conservation officers have a long, proud tradition of helping people in need,” said. Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “Officer Williams answered the call, as all conservation officers do, and this recognition is well-deserved.”

