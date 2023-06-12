Huskies sweep the Loggers with 8-2 win in game two

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Huskies were back at Wade Stadium this weekend and opened up the home stretch with a two-game sweep of the La Crosse Loggers.

The Huskies outscored the Loggers 17-7 in their first meetup of the season and extend their winning streak to three.

Read more about the Huskies dominate two game stand vs La Crosse by @Jon_Willis_ here: https://t.co/qI17XRfAfu https://t.co/grVP4H2ECY — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) June 11, 2023

