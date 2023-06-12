Former Ganucci’s Restaurant owner sentenced to six years in prison

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The former owner of the Ganucci’s Restaurant in West Duluth was sentenced Monday.

William Kalligher, 62, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal sexual assault and attempted first-degree criminal sexual assault involving his juvenile daughter.

According to the County Attorney’s Office, the defense argued for a departure with probation and sex offender treatment.

However, Judge David M. Johnson denied the departure motion and sentenced him according to the applicable sentencing guidelines range.

“The acts that Mr. Kalligher pled guilty to are such a small example of how easy it was for him to take the innocence, joy, and safety from this young girl. He selfishly took something he can never give back,” said Vicky Wanta, who prosecuted the case.

“While we recognize that there will never be an amount of prison time that can adequately compensate for the indescribable acts through which the victim survived, we are happy with the sentencing decision. We wish the victim and her family well and hope this will be a small step in the victim’s long journey towards healing,” said Kim Maki, St. Louis County Attorney.

Kalligher plead guilty in April one day before jury selection was to begin in the first of two potential trials.

In one case a teen claimed the sexual abuse happened between 2018 and 2019.

In the other case, the victim stated the abuse happened when they were less than 12 years old.

Kalligher knew both victims.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office thanks the Duluth Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case.

