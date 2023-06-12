Even warmer Tuesday, some may still see rain

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight we will be seeing partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. However, there will be a chance of showers in Wisconsin and the U.P. overnight. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

TUESDAY: For Tuesday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on the Minnesota side. Folks in NE Wisconsin and the U.P. will see a chance of some scattered showers. Highs will be in the 80′s with north winds 5-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure will sit over the region. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with winds out of the east 5-10mph. So, expect it to be cooler by the lake.

THURSDAY: Sunny trend continues on Thursday! Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s around the lake with a lake breeze continuing. Inland will be in the 70′s

