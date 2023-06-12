Even warmer Tuesday, some may still see rain

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight we will be seeing partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. However, there will be a chance of showers in Wisconsin and the U.P. overnight. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

TUESDAY: For Tuesday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on the Minnesota side. Folks in NE Wisconsin and the U.P. will see a chance of some scattered showers. Highs will be in the 80′s with north winds 5-15mph.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure will sit over the region. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with winds out of the east 5-10mph. So, expect it to be cooler by the lake.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Sunny trend continues on Thursday! Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s around the lake with a lake breeze continuing. Inland will be in the 70′s

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Arrowhead road crash
Duluth Police: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after hitting pole
One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie
One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie Sunday
Veit & Company Inc. holds ribbon cutting ceremony.
Veit & Company Inc. opens new building in Duluth
The crash occurred about a half an hour north of the City of Orr, MN.
One injured in motorcycle crash near Canadian border
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Ganucci’s Restaurant owner sentenced to six years in prison

Latest News

JUNE 12, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Sunny and mild start to the week for most
High pressure will keep most rain away this week
Fire danger back up as dry spell takes over for most of the week ahead
High air pressure will deliver a dry week
Cool Sunday will turn to a warmer Monday but rain may hold off for a spell