Epilepsy Foundation MN raises awareness with picnic Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A gathering in Duluth Sunday raised awareness and built community for some local people impacted by an often misunderstood medical condition.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota held a picnic at Hartley Nature Center.

According to organizers, the event was an opportunity for people to connect and share their experiences.

Epilepsy is a neurological condition that causes people to have recurring seizures and is typically diagnosed after two or more unprovoked seizures.

The foundation works to raise awareness about the symptoms of epilepsy, which can sometimes be misdiagnosed.

Organizer Lisa Peterson said she suffered for more than a decade before doctors diagnoses her with Epilepsy.

“I went eleven years without a diagnosis from kindergarten through eleventh grade. No one understood I was having seizures. So I know firsthand what it’s like to be misunderstood. In fact, my diagnosis came after having a seizure while driving at 16 years old,” said Peterson, a Regional Outreach Manager for the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.

Peterson said seizures can happen in different forms and often be mistaken for symptoms of anxiety.

For more information about symptoms and treatment for epilepsy, click here.

In the United States, 3.4 million people live with epilepsy, with 55,000 of those people living in Minnesota.

