Duluth Police: Deadly crash closes stretch of road in Kenwood neighborhood

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police say at least one person has died in a crash in the Kenwood neighborhood Monday morning.

Duluth Police say the crash happened on West Arrowhead Road.

Authorities say West Arrowhead Road will be closed westbound from Kenwood Avenue and eastbound from Rice Lake Road as they conduct the investigation. They did not say when it would reopen.

They are asking the public to take alternative routes in the meantime.

Police did not say how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash. They also did not share any further details about the fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.