Duluth Police: Deadly crash closes stretch of road in Kenwood neighborhood

Police
Police(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police say at least one person has died in a crash in the Kenwood neighborhood Monday morning.

Duluth Police say the crash happened on West Arrowhead Road.

Authorities say West Arrowhead Road will be closed westbound from Kenwood Avenue and eastbound from Rice Lake Road as they conduct the investigation. They did not say when it would reopen.

They are asking the public to take alternative routes in the meantime.

Police did not say how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash. They also did not share any further details about the fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie
One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie Sunday
Veit & Company Inc. holds ribbon cutting ceremony.
Veit & Company Inc. opens new building in Duluth
The crash occurred about a half an hour north of the City of Orr, MN.
One injured in motorcycle crash near Canadian border
Prideful Celebration: 'Trans Joy Fest' raises awareness in Duluth
Prideful Celebration: ‘Trans Joy Fest’ raises awareness in the Northland
High pressure will keep most rain away this week
Fire danger back up as dry spell takes over for most of the week ahead

Latest News

Swifties hunt for free tickets
Local Swifties get ready for My 95.7 Medallion Hunt
Local Swifties get ready for My 95.7 Medallion Hunt
Epilepsy Foundation MN raises awareness with picnic Sunday
Epilepsy Foundation MN raises awareness with picnic Sunday
The vigil began at 3pm in Leif Erikson Park
Duluth Angel of Hope commemorates its 10th anniversary