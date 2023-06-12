Duluth Angel of Hope commemorates its 10th anniversary

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In 2013, a group of grieving families joined together with a united goal; to carry on the memories of the children they had lost.

Through their efforts, a statue was erected in Leif Erikson Park.

The statue is surrounded by bricks, engraved with the names of their children.

“We encourage people to come here and just use it in what ever way makes them feel close to their child,” said Debbie Davis, a parent organizer with Angel of Hope Duluth.

For years, the Duluth Angel of Hope has been a place for parents both to mourn and to heal.

A ceremony was held on Sunday in honor of the statue’s 10th anniversary.

For many, the vigil showed they were not alone.

“You’re just in the same group, and you get to talk, and you get to remember your child,” said Dan Ansello, a member of the Angel of Hope Committee.

Duluth’s Angel of Hope is part of a global effort to provide space for grieving parents.

The first angel was erected in Utah in 1994, and now, there are over 150.

Every year, at every statue, a candlelight vigil is held on December 6th.

The event symbolizes the collective grief and healing of a larger community.

For Duluth’s Angel of Hope program, it is important to have gatherings in the summer as well.

“Getting together on a warm day instead of a cold December day makes all the difference in the world, so people can sit and talk.”

Whether a person wants to grieve alone or with others, the Angel of Hope invites them to do so.

Donations can be made to Duluth Angel of Hope at any Wells Fargo.

Proceeds go towards purchasing bricks for those who can not afford one.

To purchase a brick and get it engraved, visit the Duluth Parks and Rec website.

To learn more about the organization as a whole, visit duluthangelofhope.org

