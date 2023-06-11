Superior residents learn the correct way to dispose of a worn American flag

Richard I. Bong Center holds American flag disposal ceremony.
By Cara Kopp
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- For Superior’s Mary Hauk, the best view from the Bong Bridge isn’t the blue water below, but rather the red-white-and-blue flag flying above.

“When I’m driving over the bridge and it’s flying in the air, it’s so beautiful,” said Hauk. “I want to stop and sing the national anthem, but I know I can’t.”

But what will happen when that flag is old and ready to be replaced?

At the Richard I. Bong Center on Saturday, days ahead of Flag Day, a ceremony was held to show the public it’s not as easy as throwing it away.

“They take the flag, those that are tattered or torn, and they inspect them to make sure they should be destroyed,” said Hauk. “They are destroyed by burning and then the ashes are buried.”

The event also taught attendees why the flag should be treated and disposed of with care.

“It’s about the people that have given their lives for that flag, for our freedom,” said Hauk.

Those in the crowd came expecting to be educated.

“I came to see how they dispose of the flag and the ceremony,” said Cheryl Liebaert, a Superior resident.

But many didn’t anticipate how it made them feel.

“It was a very emotional experience realizing that our flag, when it’s tattered, we have to dispose of it correctly,” said Liebaert.

That emotion was strong enough to make some tear up as they watched the ceremony.

“Patriotism,” Liebaert sighed.

Organizers said that Superior might be a little town, and the ceremony may have not been large, but the meaning of it was all the same.

“It’s the people that have pride in their town, in the flag, and in the United States of America,” said Hauk.

If you have a flag you want to dispose, you can bring it to the Richard I. Bong Museum.

