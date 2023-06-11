Prideful Celebration: ‘Trans Joy Fest’ raises awareness in the Northland

Prideful Celebration: 'Trans Joy Fest' raises awareness in Duluth
Prideful Celebration: 'Trans Joy Fest' raises awareness in Duluth(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A celebration on the shore of Lake Superior Saturday raised awareness for people in the transgender community.

It was the second annual Trans Joy Fest, put on by Trans Northland and held in Duluth.

Organizers said interest in the event has increased, last year 13 vendors attended, Saturday there were more than 40 organizations taking part.

There was also a bounce house, live music, drag performances, and more.

According to Trans Northland’s Joe Murphy, being a trans person in our area can be a lonely experience for some.

The fest is meant to provide a safe place for people in the trans community and their allies.

“It’s very easy to be self-isolated, feel alone, feel attacked. And we want to be out here in the open, in the public welcoming not just people in the trans expansive community, but members of the public and our allies as well to come join us,” Murphy said.

Trans Northland holds gatherings throughout the year to raise awareness for people in the trans-expansive community.

For more information about the Trans Northland, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday
Weekend cool-down will give way to mid-week warm up
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
My 95.7 holding Medallion Hunt at Miller Hill Mall for Taylor Swift tickets
Example of a roundabout
Grand Rapids roundabout construction to impact Hwy 169, Hwy 2 traffic
Minnesota Department of Education
Thousands of students’ data breached in Minnesota Department of Education hack
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder

Latest News

Duluth FC
Nordic folk festival showcases traditional music and dance
Richard I. Bong Center holds American flag disposal ceremony.
Superior residents learn the correct way to dispose of a worn American flag
Authorities searching for individual and vehicle with possible connection to a drive-by...
Authorities searching for individual and vehicle with possible connection to drive-by shooting in Austin