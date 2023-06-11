Prideful Celebration: ‘Trans Joy Fest’ raises awareness in the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A celebration on the shore of Lake Superior Saturday raised awareness for people in the transgender community.

It was the second annual Trans Joy Fest, put on by Trans Northland and held in Duluth.

Organizers said interest in the event has increased, last year 13 vendors attended, Saturday there were more than 40 organizations taking part.

There was also a bounce house, live music, drag performances, and more.

According to Trans Northland’s Joe Murphy, being a trans person in our area can be a lonely experience for some.

The fest is meant to provide a safe place for people in the trans community and their allies.

“It’s very easy to be self-isolated, feel alone, feel attacked. And we want to be out here in the open, in the public welcoming not just people in the trans expansive community, but members of the public and our allies as well to come join us,” Murphy said.

Trans Northland holds gatherings throughout the year to raise awareness for people in the trans-expansive community.

