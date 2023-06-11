One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie Sunday

DUNN COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - One person has died and four others were injured in a vehicle crash near Menomonie Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

According to WisDOT, at 12:08 a.m. authorities responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94.

Authorities said their initial investigation indicated a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a Jeep Compass head-on at milepost 40 blocking all westbound lanes.

Upon arrival, crews discovered there were multiple injuries including one fatality.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

