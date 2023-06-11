One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie Sunday

One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie
One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie(WPTA)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
DUNN COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - One person has died and four others were injured in a vehicle crash near Menomonie Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

According to WisDOT, at 12:08 a.m. authorities responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94.

Authorities said their initial investigation indicated a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck a Jeep Compass head-on at milepost 40 blocking all westbound lanes.

Upon arrival, crews discovered there were multiple injuries including one fatality.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

