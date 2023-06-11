One injured in motorcycle crash near Canadian border

The crash occurred about a half an hour north of the City of Orr, MN.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On the morning of June 10, St. Louis County deputies responded to a motorcycle crash in the 11000 block of Sheep Ranch Road, roughly thirty minutes north of Orr, MN.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found an injured 38 yr old man from Ontario, Canada.

The driver had been traveling East on the Sheep Ranch Road with a group of three others on on/off road styled motorcycles.

The male driver, and lone occupant of the motorcycle, failed to negotiate a turn in the road, lost control, and his motorcycle slid off the road and went into the ditch.

The driver was located by the remaining riders in his party as they came upon him and tended to him until medical assistance arrived.

The injured party was transported by ground ambulance to the Cook Hospital, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were a contributing factor.

