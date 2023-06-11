Nordic folk festival showcases traditional music and dance

Traditional Nordic music was center-stage at the festival.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The first annual Duluth-stämman was held on June 9-10.

On Friday, Northlanders gathered for a welcome dance to usher in the weekend.

By Saturday, the festival was in full swing at the Peace United Church.

Live music, workshops, and jam circles celebrated Scandinavian culture.

The event started in the Bemidji area over 20 years ago.

With a new home in Duluth, organizers hope the event will reach more people than ever before.

“We really want to share this with the greater community, and we want the greater community to share what they have with us,” said Clifton Nesseth, an organizer for the event.

While traditional Nordic music is center-stage at the festival, performers also incorporate other cultures and genres into their acts.

Renee Vaughan thinks it’s important for folk music to evolve.

“Just watching and being a part of this transformation of folk music is really exciting,” said Vaughan.

The Nordic Center helped organize the event this weekend.

