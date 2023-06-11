Local Swifties get ready for My 95.7 Medallion Hunt

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been making headlines since before it began.

“Well, I started listening to her when I was around nine years old,” said Meghan Hesterman, a local Swiftie.

Due to the high demand for tickets, fans struggled to get their shot at seeing Taylor Swift at the U.S. Bank Stadium later this month.

“The race to get the tickets was very intense,” said Hesterman. “I was very lucky I was able to get tickets.”

But come Monday, My 95.7 is going to hide one medallion in the Miller Hill Mall. That’s where 50 qualified listeners, and a guest of their choosing, will be invited to search for that medallion.

Whoever finds it wins two free tickets to the Eras Tour, on June 24th.

But the hunt for the medallion isn’t as easy as it sounds due to the massive size of the mall.

No matter, because Taylor Swift fans are ready.

Some Swifties are thinking it might be hidden where only true fans would find it, like in one of the mall’s photobooths.

“I think throughout all of her albums, some of them have photo aesthetics to them,” said Hesterman. “Like think of her Folklore album or her 1989 album.”

Others think it would be hidden strategically, blending into the surrounding areas.

“I would probably start looking over by the kiosks because there is shiny stuff, like bags,” said Natalie Dunaway, who is a Swiftie. “It’ll probably be behind the bags.”

Where it will be, only tomorrow will tell.

“I think this offers a great opportunity to folks who may not have been able to afford the tickets because I know they were very expensive,” said Hesterman.

A chance for Swifties who know Taylor all too well to look for the medallion like a message in a bottle, who are more than ready for it.

If you are looking to have a chance at those tickets here’s how it works:

- Tune into My 95.7 between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday morning.

- They’ll play a “Taylor Sounder.”

- When you hear it, you have to be caller nine.

- Then, 50 qualifiers will get a chance to search through the mall for that hidden medallion Monday afternoon.

