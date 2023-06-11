Fire danger back up as dry spell takes over for most of the week ahead

By Dave Anderson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: A slice of high air pressure will wedge itself between two lows on Monday to keep our sky sunny and our conditions dry. Monday will have one rainy exception - the back end of a low to the east may back into parts of the U.P. and Wisconsin. That will make a 20% chance for showers in those zones. Otherwise, conditions may stay dry until Friday when our next decent rain chance comes. The return of dry weather has made the fire threat moderate to high again. Mid 70′s on Monday could become 80′s on Tuesday. Thermometer readings will fall from there by Wednesday, though.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy. The morning low temperatures will run 40-45 degrees. The wind will be ENE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The high pressure cell will keep the Minnesota sky mostly sunny. The sky over Wisconsin and the U.P. may only be partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. The afternoon high will be near 75 for many locations. The wind will be WNW 5-15 mph.

High pressure will keep most rain away this week
High pressure will keep most rain away this week(KBJR)

TUESDAY: The high pressure cell will keep the sky mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 50. The daytime high will push up to 82. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The high will keep us dry through next Thursday. Our next rain chance will be Friday and Saturday. The odds of pay-off for precip including showers and thunderstorms will run 40%. Temperatures will spike on Tuesday and step down after that.

The week ahead may be too dry so the risk of fire will be up
The week ahead may be too dry so the risk of fire will be up(KBJR)

