Duluth FC finishes with 5-0 shutout over La Crosse Aris FC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night the Bluegreens hosted La Crosse Aris FC at Public Schools Stadium.

Duluth FC put up four goals in the second half and finished with a 5-0 win over La Crosse to improve to 7-7 in NPSL play.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.