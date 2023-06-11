Duluth FC finishes with 5-0 shutout over La Crosse Aris FC
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night the Bluegreens hosted La Crosse Aris FC at Public Schools Stadium.
Duluth FC put up four goals in the second half and finished with a 5-0 win over La Crosse to improve to 7-7 in NPSL play.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.