Authorities searching for individual and vehicle with possible connection to drive-by shooting in Austin

By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUSTIN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities in Austin Minnesota are seeking help from the public to locate a vehicle and person with a possible connection to a drive-by shooting incident Friday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday and left one person dead and at least two other people injured.

Investigators are looking for a white, 2015 Dodge Durango with MN plate JAG300.

Investigators are also seeking Manamany Abella, age 23, who was believed to be in the Durango at the time the incident occurred.

Abella is believed to have been a passenger in the vehicle.

According to police, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police advise to not approach if you see him.

If you know his whereabouts or that of the Durango contact the Austin PD at 507-437-9400 or dial 911.

Investigators believe this shooting was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

However, this remains an ongoing investigation.

