Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Texas girls who are believed to be in grave danger

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DILLEY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Dilley Police Department on Saturday issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego.

KWTX reports the two girls are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

Maya was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans while Bea was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The suspect is reportedly driving a maroon Mazda 3 with a temporary Texas license plate. The number was not provided.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Dilley Police Department at 830-965-2113.

