The Wednesday Nighters Car Club invites all car buffs to their weekly cruises

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The snow has been off the ground for only five weeks but it’s already a distant memory. So, our region’s collector cars are creeping out for their short Northland cruising season. One way to share a love for antique autos is to show up at a weekly show put on by the Wednesday Nighters.

“Every week we have a different spot where we go and it’s pretty neat.” said Don Chesney, proprietor of Airport Autos.

Don Chesney has been into old cars for 82 of his 83 years. The Wednesday Nighters got their name because they meet every Wednesday night. The meets were first organized several years ago by Dale Larrivy, a 90 something car buff whose hot rod roots go back decades with the Proctor racing scene.

“Probably, I think it’s probably been about 20 years, 25 years, something like that, it’s been a long time.” said Chesney.

Just down the road from Don Chesney’s Airport Autos is Brad’s Auto Clinic. They specialize in maintaining old cars. Their mechanics assume you put your collector car to bed properly last winter so getting it ready for one of the Wednesday night shows should be simple.

“So really all there is to do when you take it out is put your battery back in it and hook it up, check air pressure on tires and make sure the fluids are still full.” said mechanic Dan Williams of Brad’s Auto Clinic.

Don’t forget that fluids have changed since grandpa last parked the old coupe you now own. Oil, for example, is different for modern cars than old timers.

“The biggest thing on older engines is looking for a high zinc content. There are oils that are advertised for older engines. They’ll usually state they have a high zinc content.” said Williams.

When your old auto is all zinced up and purring, the Wednesday Nighters invite you to cruise to one of their weekly meets.

“Anytime you have an older classic car which is fun, if you can show it off, display it, ride in it, and come around in it, it’s fun to do.” said Chesney.

In Duluth, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now.

