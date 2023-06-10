VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean

The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean this week.

WCSC reports the turtles, named Bea and Pluto, were successfully rehabilitated after rescuers found them injured from a predator attack and suffering from debilitated turtle syndrome.

“Sea turtles have been around a long time and are incredibly resilient creatures,” Melissa Ranly, sea turtle care center manager, said.

The loggerheads were in the facility’s care for about a year and also have a missing front flipper.

“Bea and Pluto proved their physical strength in rehabilitation,” Ranly said. “They have proven they can survive successfully in the wild despite missing a limb.”

Rescuers said the turtles are back to good health after they found Bea floating in the waters near Hilton Head Island and Pluto on the beach of Pritchards Island.

“We are confident in their success!” Ranly said.

According to the team, the aquarium has been able to rehab and release 19 turtles so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday
Weekend cool-down will give way to mid-week warm up
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
My 95.7 holding Medallion Hunt at Miller Hill Mall for Taylor Swift tickets
Example of a roundabout
Grand Rapids roundabout construction to impact Hwy 169, Hwy 2 traffic
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
Veit & Company Inc. holds ribbon cutting ceremony.
Veit & Company Inc. opens new building in Duluth

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
Cassava flour, fruit kept 4 children, including baby, alive after plane crash in Colombia’s jungle
High air pressure will deliver a dry week
Cool weekend will perk back up mid-week but rain may wait for a late-week arrival
The Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson June 10