Veit & Company Inc. opens new building in Duluth.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new contracting facility opened in Duluth Friday.

Veit & Company Inc., a premier specialty contracting and waste management company, celebrated the opening of its new location in the Gary neighborhood.

Sitting on 20 acres of land, the new 12,800-square-foot building features an office space, conference areas, training rooms, and equipment maintenance operations.

According to Andy Dammer the senior projects manager, The Duluth campus will support Veit field operations in northern Minnesota. “We are thrilled to see our new Duluth home come to life, where it will support current operations and position the company for long-term growth in this market,” said Dammer, “This facility will allow us to continue serving our customers with the same superior service they have come to expect from Veit for the past 95 years.”

