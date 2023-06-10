Veit & Company Inc. opens new building in Duluth.

Veit & Company Inc. holds ribbon cutting ceremony.
Veit & Company Inc. holds ribbon cutting ceremony.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new contracting facility opened in Duluth Friday.

Veit & Company Inc., a premier specialty contracting and waste management company, celebrated the opening of its new location in the Gary neighborhood.

Sitting on 20 acres of land, the new 12,800-square-foot building features an office space, conference areas, training rooms, and equipment maintenance operations.

According to Andy Dammer the senior projects manager, The Duluth campus will support Veit field operations in northern Minnesota. “We are thrilled to see our new Duluth home come to life, where it will support current operations and position the company for long-term growth in this market,” said Dammer, “This facility will allow us to continue serving our customers with the same superior service they have come to expect from Veit for the past 95 years.”

For more information on Veit & Company Inc., you can check out their website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins...
Report: Vikings inform running back Dalvin Cook of release
Keith Ellison
MN Attorney General sues Walmart, Reynolds over ‘recycling’ bags
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s body confirmed to be found, Ex-boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Superior Police Departments K-9 Atlas
Superior Police Department's K-9 Atlas
New K9 joins Superior Police Department
Grandma's Marathon Logo
Former champions highlight strong Grandma’s Marathon field
Send us a report to be featured in Trail by Trail.
Trail by Trail: Hayward, Wisconsin, Minnesota