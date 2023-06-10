Oreo releases limited-edition cotton candy flavor

The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored...
The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored cream in the middle.(Twitter/@Oreo)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular brand is bringing the memories of a carnival sweet to the store’s cookie aisle.

Oreo announced this week that it was reintroducing cotton candy Oreos in stores across the United States.

The unique flavor started showing up on grocery shelves Monday.

The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored cream in the middle.

Oreo says fans of the brand have been asking in droves for the cotton candy cookie to return.

Company officials have not said how long the cookie will be available, but they are calling it a limited edition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday
Showers and storms tonight, cooler weekend ahead
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
My 95.7 holding Medallion Hunt at Miller Hill Mall for Taylor Swift tickets
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
Example of a roundabout
Grand Rapids roundabout construction to impact Hwy 169, Hwy 2 traffic
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says

Latest News

Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
Police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in San Francisco mass shooting
An associate of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is indicted on eight federal charges,
Attorney General Paxton's associate faces federal charges
Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her...
Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach
Man dies saving daughter from rip currents