New K9 joins Superior Police Department

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - After three months of training, K9 Atlas has already begun keeping the community safe in Superior.

The German Shepherd and Malinois mix was able to join the Superior Police Department’s ranks thanks to a big donation from the Cenovus Superior Refinery.

He has begun patrols with Officer Charles Mahlen who said he and Atlas are already a great team.

“He’s very intelligent. Each time he learns something new or gets a component of training, I feel a satisfaction and it’s been a really positive experience,” said Mahlen.

