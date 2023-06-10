Duluth Farmers Market vendors look forward to a good season and maybe a bumper crop of fruit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Our narrow window of a growing season is open and the vendors of the Duluth Farmers Market on East Third Street are doing their best to be ready. It’s early so not many crops are in yet but market days are still exciting.

“It’s a lot of fun and a lot of excitement and it’s just fun to see the regulars who come in every week and sometimes twice a week and to get to know the other vendors so there’s definitely a lot of energy and excitement.” said Kristin Zoellner of Risen Artisan Bread.

So far, the weather is kind of co-operating. The late snowy winter slowed this year’s planting but we didn’t get a killing frost like May, 2022. That devasted the fruit crop last year but there are signs this year could be a bumper crop.

“Because there were massive amounts of flowers everywhere in town and everywhere in the north country people really lucked out on the bloom.” said Deb Shubat of Shubat’s Fruits.

The extra bloom is a sign of rebound from the hard freeze of the previous season.

“When the flowers freeze then the trees have lots of extra carbohydrates and they make lots of extra flower buds for the next year.” said Shubat.

This spring’s temperatures have been kind to pollinators like honeybees. But, after a wet start, our current dry spell has farmers concerned.

“Even though it’s been a slow start, things are looking really good, I just wish we has some more rain because we’ve been irrigating like mad trying to keep everything happy.” said Rebecca Gramdorf of Small Wheel Farm and Studio.

The Climate Prediction Center states this summer will be near normal for both temperature and precipitation in the Upper Midwest. Hopefully, that will keep both crops and farmers happy.

