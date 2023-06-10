Cool weekend will perk back up mid-week but rain may wait for a late-week arrival

WEATHER STORY: Friday night’s low stirred up a few thunderstorms and some of that rain persisted through most of Saturday. Saturday night, though, advancing high pressure will push away any lingering clouds and the sky will clear. Sunday should be mostly sunny but cool. Warmer air will return as early as Monday and spike on Tuesday and mid-week. Rain, however, will hold off until a feeble chance comes around next Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will clear as high pressure pushes in from Manitoba. The morning low temperature will run 40-45 degrees. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny. The afternoon high temperatures will run 65-70 degrees. The wind will be NE 5-10 mph.

High air pressure will deliver a dry week (KBJR)

MONDAY: The high pressure cell will keep the sky mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 45. The daytime high will bounce back to 75. The wind will be N 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The high will keep us dry through next Thursday. Our next rain chance will be Friday and Saturday but odds of pay off will run only 30-40%. Temperatures will be cool on Sunday and go towards 80 on Tuesday with a little step down after that.

The week ahead will be mostly dry (KBJR)

