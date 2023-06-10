Cool weekend will perk back up mid-week but rain may wait for a late-week arrival

By Dave Anderson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: Friday night’s low stirred up a few thunderstorms and some of that rain persisted through most of Saturday. Saturday night, though, advancing high pressure will push away any lingering clouds and the sky will clear. Sunday should be mostly sunny but cool. Warmer air will return as early as Monday and spike on Tuesday and mid-week. Rain, however, will hold off until a feeble chance comes around next Friday.

Click above for the video forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will clear as high pressure pushes in from Manitoba. The morning low temperature will run 40-45 degrees. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny. The afternoon high temperatures will run 65-70 degrees. The wind will be NE 5-10 mph.

High air pressure will deliver a dry week
High air pressure will deliver a dry week(KBJR)

MONDAY: The high pressure cell will keep the sky mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 45. The daytime high will bounce back to 75. The wind will be N 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The high will keep us dry through next Thursday. Our next rain chance will be Friday and Saturday but odds of pay off will run only 30-40%. Temperatures will be cool on Sunday and go towards 80 on Tuesday with a little step down after that.

The week ahead will be mostly dry
The week ahead will be mostly dry(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday
Weekend cool-down will give way to mid-week warm up
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
My 95.7 holding Medallion Hunt at Miller Hill Mall for Taylor Swift tickets
Example of a roundabout
Grand Rapids roundabout construction to impact Hwy 169, Hwy 2 traffic
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
Veit & Company Inc. holds ribbon cutting ceremony.
Veit & Company Inc. opens new building in Duluth

Latest News

The Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson June 10
Wednesday Nighters share their love of cars with each other every week.
The Wednesday Nighters Car Club invites all car buffs to their weekly cruises
Wednesday Nighters Car Club
Veit & Company Inc. Opens location in Duluth