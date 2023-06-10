City Council talks future of Duluth golf courses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City leaders met this week to discuss the future of two major golf courses in Duluth.

Thursday the City Council talked it over ahead of their meeting this coming Monday when the council will be voting on the matter.

If you have made it out to the Enger Park Golf Course you may have realized it is on the dry side this season.

According to city officials, the course is in need of irrigation system updates that could cost Duluth $5.5 million dollars.

“The systems at the Enger Park Golf Course are many years beyond their end of life,” said Jim Filby Williams, Duluth’s Director of Public Administration. “We are asking the city council to reinvest in the Enger Park Golf Course in a major way for the first time in 30 years.”

The question city officials are focusing on is, what course will be open to customers during the 2024 season when construction will be done on Enger’s golf course.

At Thursday’s agenda session, the City Council looked into two possible options they will have to vote on.

One of them is to re-open Lester Park Golf Course which has been closed for the past few years because the city wanted to consolidate the course and sell the land.

Lester would also need updates since the course has been closed, the renovations would cost upwards of $1.2 million.

The other option is to keep part of Enger’s 27 holes open while 9 holes are worked on, this would cost the city nothing.

