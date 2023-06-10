Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” at a Dallas airport on Saturday, the WNBA said.

The league said in a statement it was looking into the team’s run-in with a “social media figure” whose “actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.”

“The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority,” the league said, without specifying what exactly happened.

Griner and her supporters had lobbied for charter flights after she returned from detainment in Russia, saying the highly publicized case compromised her and others’ safety. The league granted Griner permission to book her own charter flights to road games.

Mercury player Brianna Turner said in a tweet people at the airport followed the team with cameras “saying wild remarks.”

“Excessive harassment,” Turner tweeted. “Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better.”

A Twitter user posted a video that appears to show a part of the confrontation.

The WNBA has added charter flights for the playoffs this season, but only a handful of back-to-back regular season games were scheduled for such flights.

WNBA teams have flown commercially during the regular season since the league’s inception in 1997. The league typically doesn’t allow teams to charter because it could create a competitive advantage for teams who can afford to pay for them.

“Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG’s team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times,” the league’s statement reads. “We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players.”

The WNBA players’ union issued a statement Saturday, saying the situation at the airport makes it “quite clear that the matter of charter travel is NOT a ‘competitive advantage’ issue.”

“What BG and all of her PHX teammates experienced today was a calculated confrontation that left them feeling very unsafe,” the WNBPA statement reads. “Everyone who was paying attention knew this would happen.”

The Mercury released a statement saying the team will be working with the league on next steps.

“We are committed to our support of BG and advocating for all American hostages abroad,” the team statement reads. “We will continue our support of marginalized communities and fighting the kind of hate that targeted us today. No one, regardless of identity, should ever fear for their safety.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday
Weekend cool-down will give way to mid-week warm up
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
My 95.7 holding Medallion Hunt at Miller Hill Mall for Taylor Swift tickets
Example of a roundabout
Grand Rapids roundabout construction to impact Hwy 169, Hwy 2 traffic
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
Veit & Company Inc. holds ribbon cutting ceremony.
Veit & Company Inc. opens new building in Duluth

Latest News

Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
People walk on the South Lawn of the White House during a Pride Month celebration Saturday,...
Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month with celebration on White House South Lawn