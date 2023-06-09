Troopers find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in vehicle during traffic stop

Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic...
Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say they seized thousands of rounds of ammunition found hidden inside a vehicle after making a traffic stop.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper assigned to the commercial vehicle enforcement task force team stopped the vehicle over the weekend for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 19.

KOLD reports that during the stop, troopers searched the vehicle and ended up finding 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside two commercial vehicle tires that were inside the vehicle.

Troopers said the ammo included about 800 high-caliber rifle rounds.

The ammunition was seized from the vehicle while the situation remains under investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

