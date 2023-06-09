Trail by Trail: Hayward, Wisconsin, Minnesota

Hayward, WI- The annual Northwoods Bike Festival is happening this weekend. The Epic Bike Fest is hosted by the American Birkenbeiner Foundation and is located in Hayward. Participants can register for the races until 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 9. There are full and half-track races Saturday, along with full and half-gravel races Sunday. With the races, there will also be live music, a cycling expo and food trucks.

The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is looking for volunteers for the weekend of June 17. The 2023 CAMBA Cheq100 is happening in Hayward on Saturday, June 17. There will be a 100-mile race, along with shorter distance options. CAMBA is launching a new Mini Cheq100, which is 15 miles. Registration for the four races goes until Thursday, June 15 at 10 p.m. High school racers can also get a discount for the Mini Cheq100.

Minnesota- ATV riders can enjoy a free riding weekend June 10 and June 11. The Minnesota DNR waives registration fees to ride on state park trails that weekend. Riders have many trail options. Minnesota state forests and trails cover more than 3,000 miles. Normally riders have to pay for a pass every three years, but the free weekend is an opportunity to try the trails without a fee. For beginner riders, the DNR recommends the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area in Gilbert.

Minnesotans can also fish for free June 9 through June 11. The Minnesota DNR is hosting Take-a-Kid-Fishing weekend, which offers a special deal for fishers. Any Minnesotan who takes a child 15 years old or younger fishing doesn’t need a license, and if you’re a rookie at the sport and don’t have a boat, shore and pier fishing are solid alternatives.

