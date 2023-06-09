Thousands of students’ data breached in Minnesota Department of Education hack

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hackers were able to get a hold of tens of thousands of Minnesota students’ information.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) says they were notified of a breach in their file transfer software called “MOVEit” on May 31.

“MOVEit” is a global software used by many companies and government agencies.

The breach is attributed to a Russian hacker group, which is also suspected of targeting other groups.

As soon as Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) and MDE found out about the vulnerability they took immediate steps to prevent any further unauthorized access and to ensure the safety and security of their data.

Additional steps were taken to investigate and access the impact of the breach, and to put additional security measures in place.

The initial investigation found 24 files were accessed due to the vulnerability.

These files included data transferred to MDE from the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to meet state and federal reporting requirements, as well as files from two school districts (Minneapolis and Perham), and Hennepin Technical College.

These files contained information about approximately 95,000 names of students placed in foster care throughout the state, 124 students in the Perham School District who qualified for Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT), 29 students who were taking PSEO classes at Hennepin Technical College in Minneapolis, and five students who took a particular Minneapolis Public Schools bus route.

The files accessed relating to foster care students contained demographic data including the names, dates of birth, and county of placement.

These files were transferred to MDE from DHS under a data-sharing agreement to meet state and federal reporting requirements.

However, MDE does not have contact information for these individuals.

Information accessed related to the P-EBT files contained demographic data including student name, date of birth, and in some instances home addresses and parent/guardian name(s).

The data related to PSEO participants included student name, date of birth, addresses, and in some instances parent/guardian name(s), as well as, high school and college transcript information containing the last four digits of the student’s social security number.

The files related to the Minneapolis Public Schools bus route contained the names of five children, without further identifying or contact information.

No financial information was included in any of the files in this data breach.

MDE leaders say they are currently working to notify the individuals whose data was accessed.

As of now, there have been no ransom demands nor is MDE aware that the data has been shared or posted online.

Additionally, no virus or other malware was uploaded to MDE’s hardware systems.

“MDE takes data privacy very seriously. We understand that third parties illegally accessing private data can have negative consequences for those whose data was accessed,” says MDE spokespeople. “Working with our MNIT partners, MDE is adding additional security measures to protect private data and prevent instances like this from happening in the future.”

For additional information or information about how to access the report created by MDE in response to this incident, click here.

MDE and its partners notified the FBI, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Office of the Legislative Auditor about the breach.

MDE leaders recommend individuals who may have been impacted take precautionary measures to protect themselves, such as accessing and moni­toring their personal credit reports.

Under federal law, you have the right to receive, at your request, a free copy of your credit report every 12 months from each of the three consumer credit reporting companies.

A credit report can provide information regarding those who have received information about your credit history within a certain period of time.

You may request a free credit report online or by telephone at (877) 322-8228.

