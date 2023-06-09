South Ridge earns fifth-straight section title with 8-7 win over Cherry

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday evening, the top two seeds of Section 7A met at Rock Ridge High School to battle for the section title.

No. 1 South Ridge needed to win two games to earn their fifth-straight title and they did exactly that. The Panthers took game one 12-6 and a close game two 8-7 over No. 2 Cherry.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.