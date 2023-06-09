South Ridge earns fifth-straight section title with 8-7 win over Cherry

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday evening, the top two seeds of Section 7A met at Rock Ridge High School to battle for the section title.

No. 1 South Ridge needed to win two games to earn their fifth-straight title and they did exactly that. The Panthers took game one 12-6 and a close game two 8-7 over No. 2 Cherry.

