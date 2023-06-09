Showers and storms tonight, cooler weekend ahead

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies. But tonight there will be increasing clouds as a cold front pushes in from north to south. Showers and thunderstorms will start across the International Border after 3pm and continue to push south through the early evening. Nothing severe is expected. The rain and isolated thunder will reach the Ports between 9-11pm. The rest of the night we will just see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50′s.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a chance of some scattered rain showers, mostly through noon. Highs will be in the 60′s with cooler temperatures around the head of the lake. Winds will be east 10-15 gusting to 25mph.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: High pressure will arrive on Sunday to bring sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid-60′s with northeast winds 5-15mph.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: On Monday we will see a retrograde low over the Great Lakes. This will bring a chance of showers across Wisconsin and the U.P. but the rest of the region will remain dry and cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-70′s.\

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

