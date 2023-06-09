Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces $2.6 billion plan to help coastal communities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As a part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Great Lakes is receiving a big investment to support coastal resiliency.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) received $3.3 billion for maintaining and protecting our nation’s coastal resources and water bodies. The funding would help localities and tribes in the Great Lakes region prepare, adapt, and build resilience to weather and climate events.

Senator Baldwin has pushed for the funding to go toward the Great Lakes.

“The Great Lakes and their stewards are an important piece of the NOAA mission, especially in protecting the water bodies’ contribution to our nation as a vital economic engine, a precious ecosystem, and a critical resource that spans more than 4,530 miles of coastline and supplies drinking water for over 10 percent of Americans,” wrote Senator Baldwin.

According to Baldwin, preparing the shoreline for extreme weather would help the 35% of Wisconsin residents that live right along the shoreline.

