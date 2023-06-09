Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces $2.6 billion plan to help coastal communities

The main goal of the project proposed by leaders with the City of Duluth and St. Louis County...
The main goal of the project proposed by leaders with the City of Duluth and St. Louis County is to prevent erosion and damage along the shore as high water and powerful storms have caused big problems in recent years.(KBJR 6)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As a part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Great Lakes is receiving a big investment to support coastal resiliency.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) received $3.3 billion for maintaining and protecting our nation’s coastal resources and water bodies. The funding would help localities and tribes in the Great Lakes region prepare, adapt, and build resilience to weather and climate events.

Senator Baldwin has pushed for the funding to go toward the Great Lakes.

“The Great Lakes and their stewards are an important piece of the NOAA mission, especially in protecting the water bodies’ contribution to our nation as a vital economic engine, a precious ecosystem, and a critical resource that spans more than 4,530 miles of coastline and supplies drinking water for over 10 percent of Americans,” wrote Senator Baldwin.

According to Baldwin, preparing the shoreline for extreme weather would help the 35% of Wisconsin residents that live right along the shoreline.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
Lake Nebagamon man arrested for 5th OWI.
Lake Nebagamon man arrested for 5th OWI offense
Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
Keith Ellison
MN Attorney General sues Walmart, Reynolds over ‘recycling’ bags

Latest News

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s body confirmed to be found, Ex-boyfriend arrested
Judy Garland festival at the Judy Garland Museum
Madeline Kingsbury's body found, ex-boyfriend arrested
Outside the Judy Garland Museum during the festival.
Judy Garland festival begins in Grand Rapids