My 95.7 holding Medallion Hunt at Miller Hill Mall for Taylor Swift tickets

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Swifties, you may have a chance to win tickets to the Eras Tour.

My 95.7 will be holding a Medallion Hunt at the Miller Hill Mall on Monday to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift in Minneapolis.

Ticketmaster crashed due to the extremely high demand for tickets and her tour has been making headlines since before it began.

Fifty qualified listeners are able to bring a guest and search for the Medallion throughout the mall.

Anyone who finds the Medallion will win two tickets to see Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 24.

Qualifiers are also encouraged to dress in their best Taylor Swift-themed attire.

In addition, the Miller Hill Mall will reward the best dressed with a $100 Simon Mall gift card.

My 95.7 will be broadcasting live while the hunt takes place.

It is encouraged to not dig, move otherwise stationary items, or damage property.

The Medallion Hunt will be on Monday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

