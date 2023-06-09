Madeline Kingsbury’s body confirmed to be found, Ex-boyfriend arrested

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police have confirmed the human remains found this week in southern Minnesota is that of a missing Winona woman.

The development ends the months-long search for Madeline Kingsbury. Authorities announced the major break in the case during a news conference Thursday.

During the news conference, friends and family can be heard bursting into tears moments after Winona Police Chief Tom Williams identified the remains as Madeline Kingsbury according to an autopsy report.

Police say Maddi’s body was found in rural Mabel near a gravel road Wednesday afternoon. Mabel is in far southern Minnesota about 50-mikes south of Winona, less than two miles from the Iowa boarder.

Madeline Kingsbury's body was found near Mabel, MN (Northern News Now)

Authorities say he body was found covered and concealed in a wooded area just minutes from the Fravel family property. This is an area police say they have searched several times before.

Her ex-partner, Adam Fravel, was arrested without incident just hours after the discovery of her body. He is being held on a second-degree murder charge and is currently in the Winona County jail. Fravel, who is also the father of her two children, has denied any involvement in her death.

“Our focus now is to continue to assist the Winona Police Department with every resource available to us to ensure that an accurate and complete investigation is prepared,” said Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.

For months, Madeline’s family, her community and law enforcement have been combing through Southeastern Minnesota for signs of Maddi. Police say it was an electronic tip, that eventually led a Fillmore County sheriff’s deputy to her.

Madeline Kingsbury disappearance timeline (Northern News Now)

“To say the least, the last 69 days have been frustrating and full of heartache and pain for the family, law enforcement and the community,” said Williams. “But during this time, the family never gave up, law enforcement never gave up, the community never gave up.”

Williams says in his 36 years in law enforcement, this is one of the largest searches he has ever been a part of. He says they received more than 400 tips. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is assisting in the investigation, said they had every homicide agent throughout the state help in the case.

Madeline’s family issued a statement Thursday thanking law enforcement and the community.

“We’re relieved that Madeline has been found after months of intensive searching and grateful for the extraordinary efforts by law enforcement, other first responders and volunteers. We’re certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes. Things are moving in the right direction there and we look forward to getting justice for Madeline. For right now we will mourn as a family and properly and respectfully lay her to rest.”

While Fravel is being held on a second-degree murder charge, he has not been officially charged. Authorities would not comment on the scope of the charges Thursday, but says they are still sorting through evidence and want to protect this case and the prosecution.

As for the children of Madeline Kingsbury, just this week a Winona County judge denied Fravel’s child custody petition. The children, ages 2 and 5, are ordered to remain in the care of their maternal grandparents.

