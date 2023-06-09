Lovely and warm day today, cooler for the weekend

Today: For our Friday it looing lovely with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies overhead. Winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH means temperatures by the lake will also be warm with most climbing into the mid and upper 70s and lower 80s. Later this evening we will introduce a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. as a cold front moves in from north to south tonight.

Saturday: We start Saturday with the opportunity for a few more showers primarily through the morning hours. The trend should become drier and sunnier as we progress through the day Saturday. We will also welcome back that lake breeze with winds out of the east between 5-15 MPH and gusting towards 25 MPH. That could keep us in the 40s and 50s on the Lake Superior shoreline with upper 60s and lower 70s further inland.

Sunday: Sunday features partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Winds are still off of the lake out out of the northeast between 5-15 MPH. This could keep us cooler by the lake again with those folks in the 60s but inland areas will be back into the 70s.

