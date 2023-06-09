Hermantown T&F heads to state with two sets of twins

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - We’re moving into state tournament season for spring sports and another Northland team has slotted themselves in.

Thursday the Hermantown Hawks Track and Field team was sent off on their way to St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Their biggest supporters showed out for the unique group which includes two sets of twins that have grown-up in the Hermantown area together.

Lauryn Biondi is a senior but is running her first year of track alongside her best friend, sister, and four-year-veteran Kellyn Biondi.

‘I would say we balance each other out pretty well, we are kind of co-dependent on each other,” said Lauryn and added onto how it helps them, “We definitely look to each other for motivation and to keep each other going.”

It’s different for Kellyn as she said she’s used to seeing her sister almost as a cheerleader, but so far it’s worked having them both on the track.

“It’s definitely different, but it works and I think we’ve handled it pretty well, I think we do better when we work together,” Kellyn said.

The pair will be handing the baton to each other at the state tournament in the four by 200-meter relay.

Unlike the Biondi twins, brothers Blake and Drew Schmitz will be competing against one another in the 400-meter dash.

The brothers have pushed each other for four years on the track and field team and no have the chance to see how fast they can be on the biggest stage.

“It’s pretty much been competitive and we’re trying to get better than the other one in everything we do,” said Drew before adding, “Every practice we try to push each other, I’m always trying to beat him and he’s always trying to beat me which helps fuel us to get better.”

With their chances doubled Hermantown is hoping the Schmitz and Biondi duos can help the team compete in the 7AA field.

Kellyn and Drew will be competing in an extra event without their siblings on the track, Kellyn in the 100-meter dash and Drew in the 800-meter run.

