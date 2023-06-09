Grand Rapids roundabout construction to impact Hwy 169, Hwy 2 traffic

Example of a roundabout
Example of a roundabout(NCDOT)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new roundabout will create traffic changes near Grand Rapids.

Construction of a roundabout at River Road and SE 7th Avenue in Grand Rapids began on Monday, June 5.

It will include changes in traffic lanes on state highways.

Grand Rapids roundabout plan
Grand Rapids roundabout plan(Northern News Now)

The roundabout is a joint project with Itasca County and the city of Grand Rapids.

Traffic will be heavily impacted on Highway 2 and Highway 169 (Pokegama Avenue).

The intersection of River Road and Airport Road is closed and will remain closed for the summer.

Construction will include the replacement of water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and the construction of a new roundabout.

To accommodate increased traffic, changes have been made to the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 2.

Grand Rapids roundabout detour
Grand Rapids roundabout detour(Northern News Now)

A detour route has been established on 8th Street SE, 10th Street SE, and Highway 169 South.

Traffic control changes have been made to the intersection of Highway 169 (Pokegama Ave) and Highway 2 to help improve traffic flow due to the detour.

In addition, a bypass road will be established on the northwest corner of River Road and Airport Road during the middle of the project to help alleviate congestion.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins...
Report: Vikings inform running back Dalvin Cook of release
Keith Ellison
MN Attorney General sues Walmart, Reynolds over ‘recycling’ bags
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s body confirmed to be found, Ex-boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Minnesota Department of Education
Thousands of students’ data breached in Minnesota Department of Education hack
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
My 95.7 holding Medallion Hunt at Miller Hill Mall for Taylor Swift tickets
Solar Power project completed in Hoyt Lakes
Solar project completed in Iron Range