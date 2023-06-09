Grand Rapids roundabout construction to impact Hwy 169, Hwy 2 traffic

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new roundabout will create traffic changes near Grand Rapids.

Construction of a roundabout at River Road and SE 7th Avenue in Grand Rapids began on Monday, June 5.

It will include changes in traffic lanes on state highways.

Grand Rapids roundabout plan (Northern News Now)

The roundabout is a joint project with Itasca County and the city of Grand Rapids.

Traffic will be heavily impacted on Highway 2 and Highway 169 (Pokegama Avenue).

The intersection of River Road and Airport Road is closed and will remain closed for the summer.

Construction will include the replacement of water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and the construction of a new roundabout.

To accommodate increased traffic, changes have been made to the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 2.

Grand Rapids roundabout detour (Northern News Now)

A detour route has been established on 8th Street SE, 10th Street SE, and Highway 169 South.

Traffic control changes have been made to the intersection of Highway 169 (Pokegama Ave) and Highway 2 to help improve traffic flow due to the detour.

In addition, a bypass road will be established on the northwest corner of River Road and Airport Road during the middle of the project to help alleviate congestion.

