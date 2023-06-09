Former champions highlight strong Grandma’s Marathon field

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Runners are preparing to come to Duluth with Grandma’s Marathon.

The competition is looking strong this year with several former champions competing.

This includes the defending champion and event record holder Dominic Ondoro competing in the men’s division.

Ondoro also won the competition in 2014 when he broke Dick Beardsley’s longtime record. He will be trying to become only the second man to win three or more Grandma’s Marathon.

The first man to do so is Elisha Barno, who won four straight titles from 2015-18, who will not only be competing this year as he is being inducted into the Grandma’s Marathon Hall of Fame on June 16.

On the woman’s side, Minnesotan Dakotah Lindwurm returns as the favorite after back-to-back titles coming into this year.

Lindwurm set her personal record last year with a time of 2:25:01, that time is four minutes better than any other woman in the field. If she is able to pull ahead again this year she will become the third woman to win three or more titles.

Another runner to watch out for is Gabriella Rooker, she competed in her first Grandma’s Marathon last summer and finished in 10th place.

Other runners are vying for the chance to receive a different prestigious honor, the U.S. Olympic Trials are coming up next year there is also many Olympic hopefuls descending upon Duluth to showcase their speed.

This includes Kevin Lynch who leads a pack of American men aiming for the trials and to become the first American winner since Chris Raabe in 2009.

In the wheelchair division Aaron Pike returns after winning for a fourth time and breaking his own event record he originally set in 2019.

Pike is trying to catch Belgium’s Paul Van Winkel (8) and Mexico’s Saul Mendoza (7) for total Grandma’s Marathon victories.

Jenna Fesemyer was the runner-up last year and leads a smaller-than-normal women’s wheelchair field, with former champion Ivonne Reyes and last years fourth-place finisher Michelle Wheeler.

Looking at the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon field last year’s winners will not run again.

On the men’s side, Macdonard Ondara, who won in 2016 will run.

The women’s side has four Americans making their debut alongside rookie Lydia Mathathi of Nigeria. Mathathi is favored in the race as her personal best half marathon race would break the mark of Duluth native Kara Goucher.

This will also be the second year in a row that runners will be competing in a non-binary category, but this year they will receive prize money if they finish in the top three.

