Firefighters take part in Wildfire Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The threat of wildfires continues to grow due in part to the dry conditions we’ve had in the Northland.

Luckily, about 500 firefighters took part in a Minnesota Wildfire Academy training in Grand Rapids this past week.

Held at the Minnesota North College Itasca campus, the program was a week long and the courses offered included, fire operations, planning, safety, and leadership development.

According to organizers the lessons gave the firefighters hands-on training that prepares them for a wildfire if it happens.

“Normally by the end of may into first part of June, we’re starting to wind down, this year we’re starting to get some very dry conditions. We haven’t got the rain we normally get,” said Mike Aultman the incident commander for the academy.

The annual academy is one of Minnesota’s largest training events for firefighters.

