Essentia intern program brings opportunity to underserved community

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new program at Essentia Health in Duluth is giving those who have historically been underserved, the chance to close the workforce shortage gap.

The program, in partnership with Udac, a Duluth-based organization that helps those who are differently abled, got off the ground a few weeks ago and has been successful so far.

Amber Sandness, who is in Udac, has loved her job since she started working in the Essentia St. Mary’s cafeteria.

Her favorite part is interacting with employees and patients.

“Making their faces happy,” Sandness said.

Her day is filled with restocking shelves and making sure the salad bar is neat and tidy.

“Well, I usually pack up the food and I serve it to people I guess, I do the dressings and stuff and the chips,” she said.

While the job may seem simple, it’s Amber’s attitude and willingness to serve others that has made her stand out.

“She’s a very hard worker, she’s focused on her tasks, she loves helping people,” Chris McCord, a manager at Udac, said.

Udac has helped those who are differently abled for five decades.

Providing job opportunities, education and other services to the historically underserved community.

“Today we focus primarily on helping folks find jobs,” he said. “But also helping them explore their community and being a bigger part of their community.”

Throughout the new program, interns get to work in three different areas within the hospital, to get a feel for what they like.

“Udac has been partnering with Essentia for the past 35 years,” McCord said.

After the term of the program is up, Essentia has the opportunity to hire the intern on to work among their ranks.

Chad Numinen, the Director of Support Services at Essentia St.Mary’s, said it’s a win-win.

“We need workers, they have capable individuals that are willing to work and that was just a perfect, kind of setup,” he said.

Amber, did very well in her role, according to Nurminen.

“We were able to offer her a job with us,” he said.

They hope to keep the program going into the future.

“We’re in the process right now of looking for our next group of candidates to come on to start this process,” McCord said. “And just continue to, as much as we can, cycle the rest through and provide opportunities with employment.”

While Amber now has a job, the work is important, but she enjoys one thing.

“A lot of people come down here and I’m happy to see them,” she said.

