Esko secures first Section 7AA title in 23 years

By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After 23 years the Esko Baseball team earned their first Section 7AA title over Mora in a 16-6 victory through five innings.

The Eskomos have only dropped one game all season long and look to keep it that way as they continue their journey into the Class A State Tournament that begins next week.

Tournament seedings will be announced on Sunday on MSHSL’s wesbite.

