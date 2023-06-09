Esko Eskomos heading to state after 23 years

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After having a nearly undefeated season the Esko Eskomos are headed to state.

The Esko High School baseball team topped the Mora Mustangs 16-6 Thursday night to earn the Section 7AA title.

This is the first time the Eskomos are heading to the state tournament in 23 years.

" I can’t even think right now,” says Cale Haugen. “I knew it was going to happen eventually and I’m just so happy that it happened and that I’m here. I mean it’s just an awesome team, it’s a great group of guys to be with but we are not done yet, we’re not done.”

“It’s just a special season and being able to share it with my sons and all the kids that we’ve been coaching since little league and I kind of thought that it would be different,” says Esko’s head coach, Ben Haugen. “It was kind of anti-climatic at the end a little bit so I kinda dreamt that it was going to be throwing our hats and dog piling but it’s still pretty sweet nonetheless.”

The bracket for the Minnesota Baseball State Tournament has not been set as of now.

The first games start Tuesday, June 13 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

