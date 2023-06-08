Warm day tomorrow, changes coming for the weekend

3-Day
3-Day(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have clear skies and east winds. Tonight the skies remain mostly clear. Lows will fall into the 40′s and some lower 50′s. There is a small chance of some patchy frost in Wisconsin tonight, but not nearly as widespread as this morning.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the 70′s and 80′s with a west wind 5-10mph. So temperatures by the lake will also be warm! After 6pm we will introduce a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in from north to south overnight. That will bring the chance of rain, but not expecting severe weather.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers. Winds will be out of the east 10-15 gusting to 25mph, so it’s going to be chilly around the lake. Inland temperatures will still be in the 70′s.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: High pressure will move in on Sunday to bring mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the 60′s around the lake with an east wind continuing. But inland temperatures will be in the 70′s.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

