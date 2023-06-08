Superior High School sends Softball team off to Madison

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday morning the Superior Softball team got a warm send-off before they head to the State Tournament.

The community, staff, students and fans had a “Sparty Party” with the pep band playing the live music.

As the team boarded the bus a sea of blue and white surrounded them with signs before they left with a police escort.

After making the tournament last year and heading home with no hardware the team responded by going 25-0 this year.

Athletic Director Ella Olson praised he softball team on their hard work before they headed out.

“Earlier this year we have sent out multiple students to head down to represent us at state and this is no different,” Olson said and added, “this group of girls have worked extremely hard, and has not lost one game this season.”

Olson also pointed out the teams shirts read “Unfinished Business”, this is because Superior has never won a Softball Championship.

Thursday’s DI State Quarterfinal Game first pitch is scheduled for 8 a.m. against No. 7 seed Menomonee.

