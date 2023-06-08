Superior High School sends Softball team off to Madison

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday morning the Superior Softball team got a warm send-off before they head to the State Tournament.

The community, staff, students and fans had a “Sparty Party” with the pep band playing the live music.

As the team boarded the bus a sea of blue and white surrounded them with signs before they left with a police escort.

After making the tournament last year and heading home with no hardware the team responded by going 25-0 this year.

Athletic Director Ella Olson praised he softball team on their hard work before they headed out.

“Earlier this year we have sent out multiple students to head down to represent us at state and this is no different,” Olson said and added, “this group of girls have worked extremely hard, and has not lost one game this season.”

Olson also pointed out the teams shirts read “Unfinished Business”, this is because Superior has never won a Softball Championship.

Thursday’s DI State Quarterfinal Game first pitch is scheduled for 8 a.m. against No. 7 seed Menomonee.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines extends ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Matt Rife coming to the DECC's Symphony Hall
Stand-up comedian Matt Rife coming to DECC in 2024
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PolyMet
U.S. Army Corps revokes permit for NorthMet Mine, previously known as Polymet

Latest News

Grand Rapids earns Section 7AAA Title to head back to State
A Grand Rapids grand slam gives Thunderhawks their third consecutive Section 7AAA Title following two come from behind victories
MSWR scores a run in section 7A Championship.
MLWR prepare for redemption run in state tournament
Duluth FC
Duluth FC and MN United U19 draw in the BlueGreens Minnesota Super Cup Opener
New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first...
MLB, WNBA postpone games due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires