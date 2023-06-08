Sunny and warmer to end the work week, cooler again for the weekend

Thursday: Some will wake up Thursday morning a tad chilly with a few 30s out there. Iron and Gogebic Counties had frost advisory in place last night. Throughout the rest of our Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures! Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH, so temperatures will still be cooler around the head of the lake and North Shore with those places generally in the 60s and lower 70s. Inland highs will climb into the 70s and 80s.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday will start with plenty of sunshine but increasing clouds will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and 80′s. Winds out of the west southwest mean we should see warmer temperatures including those closer to Lake Superior. There will be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A better chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms moving from north to south after 6pm.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with a chance of some scattered rain showers especially through the first half of our Saturday. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with temperatures once again cooler by the lake as a result of winds being out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.