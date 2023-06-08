Spike in accidental 911 calls causing problems for emergency dispatchers

An iPhone in its emergency SOS mode.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Emergency dispatchers have seen a sudden spike in 911 misdials.

Some call centers are now seeing a 300% increase in misdials.

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, call centers are asking you to check your phone.

Recent changes to the software on Android phones have led to more accidental 911 calls.

Apple users have also made accidental calls with SOS features that they didn’t know their phones or watches had.

Many of the callers hang up without leaving an explanation for the dispatcher.

According to Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck, this makes the dispatcher believe there is still an emergency.

“If you just hang on the line when your phone’s making that inadvertent 911 call, you can have a brief and pleasant conversation with one of our public safety telecommunicators, we can know that everything is OK on your end and we’ll all go about our business.”

