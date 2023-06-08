Report: Vikings inform running back Dalvin Cook of release

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly told running back Dalvin Cook he will be released.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter, his sources say the Vikings informed Cook of the release.

The Vikings are allegedly going to try to trade Cook one more time Thursday, according to Schefter.

It that doesn’t pan out they plan to officially release him on Friday, Schefter tweeted.

Vikings have informed Dalvin Cook that he’s being released, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

Cook was set to take up a $14.1 million in cap space for 2023 and was due to earn $11 million if he spent the season with the Vikings.

Schefter states the Vikings will owe Cook $2 million this year once they release him.

In addition, since they released the running back after June 1, the Vikings will also save $9 million in cap space, while taking on $5.1 million in dead money on their 2023 cap.

The Vikings drafted Cook during the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

However, injuries limited his play during his first two years with the team but he has since been a consistent Pro Bowler.

Cook underwent surgery in February to repair a broken shoulder injury he suffered in 2019.

The former Minnesota running back is coming off his fourth straight Pro Bowl season.

In 2022, Cook had 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

He is ending his career in Minnesota after six years, where he had 5,993 rushing yards, 1,794 receiving yards, and 52 touchdowns.

Sources tell Schefter the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos are expected in having an interest in signing Cook.

He added there will likely be others, but those two teams have been actively monitoring Cook for weeks.

