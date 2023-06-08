Phillies-Tigers game postponed to Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

The Philadelphia Phillies’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The game was rescheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, originally an off day for both teams.

Philadelphia won 1-0 Tuesday in haze and with the smell of smoke in the air. Phillies players and manager Rob Thomson said the conditions did not affect them, though a strong wind blowing in from center field halted three would-be home runs short of the fence.

About a half-hour before the postponement was announced by Major League Baseball, Thomson said he thought Wednesday night's game would be played. The Philadelphia skyline could not be seen from the ballpark due to haze and a smoky smell remained.

The defending NL champion Phillies (29-32) have won four in a row after losing five straight. Ace right-hander Zack Wheeler (4-4, 4.33) was scheduled to start Wednesday's contest against Tigers rookie RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 3.60).

Detroit has lost all five games on its current six-game trip and seven of eight overall. The Tigers are 12-20 on the road. Philadelphia is 16-10 at home.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

